Suspected kidnapper dressed like lunatic, one other arrested with ATM, Army ID card in Ondo

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested at different locations in Akoko area of Ondo state by police detectives and local hunters.

One of the suspects was said to have dressed like a lunatic when arrested at Akunu Akoko while the other arrested at Ajowa Akoko had in his possession an Army identity card.

The vice-chairman to Akoko North-East local government Deji Obayan while speaking with newsmen said he accosted the suspected kidnappers at about 4 pm on Thursday on his way to his hometown.

“He was dressed like a mad man, I engaged him and asked for his mission and he said he was going to Lokoja with his luggage

“l noticed that he speaks fluently and I became curious why he was dressing like a lunatic.

The chairman said he had to report to the vigilante members in the community who took him in for further interrogation.

“They took him to the military post in Akunu and after a thorough search of his luggage, they discovered an ATM, soapbox, black dresses, and black underwear.

“The vigilante also said they discovered that he recently had canal knowledge of a woman.

According to Obayan “He had been transferred to Ikare divisional police office for proper investigation.

Vanguard was informed that the other suspect was arrested at Ajowa Akoko with an Army identity card and a telephone.

Sources said he had been handed over to Okeagbe Akoko Police station for further interrogation.

Police sources said that the high military command will be notified of his arrest because of the Army identity card found on him.

Meanwhile, an HND graduate, Ade Gbodi kidnapped during the week along Ikaram Okeagbe highway had been released after payment of an undisclosed amount of money as ransom by his family members to his abductors.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Akala of Ikaram Oba Andrew Momodu said the hunters, vigilante and police had been combing the forest since two residents were kidnapped in the community within 24 hours.

Oba Momodu appealed to the state government to come to their aids as palpable fear had gripped the residents of Ikaram Ajowa, Akunu, and Ikakumo over the incessant kidnapping in the area.

The state police command spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

Vanguard News Nigeria

