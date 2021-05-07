Suspected cultist stabs Delta community youth leader to death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

Youth Leader of Agbowhiame community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Joseph Irhobo has been stabbed to death by a suspected cultist.

The deceased, it was gathered, met with his untimely death on Wednesday, while trying to resolve a dispute between his killer and a petty female trader in the community.

Sources said an argument had broken out between the suspected cultist and the trader, Mrs. Laigbe after she had refused to sell some items to him on credit.

A source who sought anonymity said the cultist slapped Mrs. Laigbe, a development that resulted in a brawl between him and the children of the petty trader.

“The youth leader who was walking along the road, stepped in and tried to broker peace between the family of Mrs. Laigbe and cultist. In the process, cultist stabbed the youth leader on the breast part of his chest”, the source said.

He said the deceased was immediately rushed to the General Hospital at Otu-Jeremi where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He said the police were on a manhunt for the fleeing killer.

VAnguard News Nigeria

