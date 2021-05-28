Suspected cultist jumps, dies in canal in ilorin to evade arrest

Kindly Share This Story:

As Cultists groups Attack Police station

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

It was a bizarre sight, Friday morning in Surulere area of Ilorin, kwara state capital when suspected cultists among others jumped from the backseat of the police vehicle into the canal around the new market area and died there.

The suspected cultist who jumped into the canal from the moving police van died shortly after his remains were recovered from the stinking canal by officers of the federal fire station.

The team of police officers from B Division, in Surulere, had on a tip-off went to Baboko, Surulere, and Ojatuntun areas of ilorin to quell the ongoing clash between the two rivalry cultists groups in the areas and made some arrest.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the police arrested no fewer than twelve members of the cultist’s group in order to restore peace in the areas.

It was however gathered that the aggrieved cultists who escaped arrests, immediately mobilised themselves to attack the police station at Surulere with several gun shootings in a bid to forcefully effect their release.

The cultists were however overpowered as the police resisted their attempts, forcing the suspects to be taken to the police headquarters at Ahmadu way, Ilorin.

Saturday Vanguard however gathered that inter-community fight had ensued between suspected cultists/hoodlums from Baboko, Oja tun tun, and Surulere areas of Ilorin metropolis over show of strength for superiority..Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kwara command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

