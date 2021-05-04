Suspected cult clash claims two lives in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha

TWO persons reportedly lost their lives following a violent clash between two rival cult groups at the popular Swali market in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Though names of the deceased said to be traders could not be immediately ascertained, two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre for treatment.

According to an eyewitness account, one of the victims was killed when members of a cult group attacked the hideout of their rival group within the market in the early hours of Monday.

The incident, it was learned caused serious pandemonium in the densely populated area as traders and customers scampered for safety.

It was further learned that the other victim, was killed in the evening that same day when the rival cult group went on a reprisal attack in the market.

A trader who spoke anonymously said, a cult group attacked a hideout of their rivals in the market. After their clash, they attempted to rob a man who was hawking beverages.

“They tried to collect all the money he had made and when he resisted, they attacked him, killing him on the spot.

“After everywhere calmed down, the other group stormed in the evening to attack some members of the rival group hanging around the market when they accidentally killed another trader.”

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Asinim Butswat, said “it was a rival cult clash, two persons died, (names withheld) while, one Emmanuel Akpaye and Chinedu Offor are responding to treatment at FMC. Investigation is ongoing.”

