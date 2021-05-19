Supreme Court Judgement validates sacking of LG Chairmen ― Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru,

Ahead of Saturday’s local government election in Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, said the Supreme Court verdict has validated the sacking of the 68 local governments and local government development areas chairmen in the state and the conduct of a fresh local government election, taking place on Saturday.

Vanguard recalled that the apex court had, on May 7, 2021, said Makinde was wrong to have sacked the council chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the reign of the former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

However, Makinde claimed that God gave Oyo State government and PDP victory at the court because He is greater than the sacked chairmen who caused a lot of crises.

The governor stated this, during the official presentation of flags to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates contesting elections in Ibadan Northeast and Ibadan Southeast Local Government Areas in Saturday’s council poll.

He added that the outgone chairmen caused a lot of crises for his government.

Makinde said: “When we sent the chairmen away, the then Inspector-General of Police and Attorney- General of the federation, ordered that the Police should usher them back to their various councils, but about two weeks ago, the Supreme Court finally sent them away. This action, practically, has validated the exercise we want to engage in on Saturday.”

“When I was elected as governor of the state and got sworn in at the Liberty Stadium, we sent the ‘All-gone Chairmen’ away. Are they all gone now or not?”

“It is not as if they did not cause crisis but we got the victory because God is bigger than them and we need to thank God for that.”

He maintained that the third tier of government would complement his strides in the state.

“So, I want to assure you that the local government will complement all the things we have been doing at the state level,” he said.

The governor, however, appealed to party faithful to support the standard-bearers, saying others who did not get tickets would be given appointments.

“Let me also say this: the election of Saturday will produce Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and Councillors. So, other party members who are yet to get something should please bear with us as there are still some other positions like Secretary, supervisory councilors and others that are to be filled by party members.”

“So, support them when they get to that position because I know that you will get yours too in no time,” he posited.

Vanguard News Nigeria

