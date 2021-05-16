Strike: TCN confirms how union plunged Kaduna into darkness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has confirmed the shutting down of electricity supply to Kaduna State by the striking members of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in the state.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mba, who confirmed the development via a statement issued Sunday night in Abuja said the Union switched off the 33kV feeders radiating from TCN substations within Kaduna State after talks between them and the company failed

The statement reads; ”The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby states that the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Labour Congress in Kaduna State, resulted in the interruption of bulk electricity supply within the state early this morning.

”TCN had resisted intense pressure from the Union yesterday, demanding that all 33kV feeders radiating from our substations within Kaduna State be switched off.

”Regrettably, the Union functionaries returned today with similar demands amid palpable threats that could escalate and jeopardize national grid security.

It was during this morning’s encounter that the System Operators were forced to shut down the 33kV feeders from 6:36Hrs this morning.

‘Before this, KAEDCO had earlier shut down its 11kV feeders, which it started de-loading from 3 am this morning.

TCN is mindful of the inconveniences this would cause electricity customers within the state and pray for a peaceful resolution between the parties, to enable the restoration of bulk power supply to our substations for Kaduna DISCO to take to its electricity customers. Please bear with us.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: