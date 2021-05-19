Stay Fit to Stay Ahead of the Curve says Darren Goodall

Kindly Share This Story:

Beating the pandemic is on everyone’s minds and with good reason. We all have our battles, and for some of us, it is being lazy and shirking exercise. If that’s the case, you are likely trying to find inspiration for getting active. So let an expert boxer and fitness fanatic tell you how fitness can beat the pandemic.

Lance Darren Goodall, who goes by Darren, was born in Teaneck, New Jersey. He is of African and German descent and was fond of the criminal justice system from a young age. He graduated from Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2011, and although he did not pursue it as a future career, he took the professionalism he learned into his love for fitness.

At the age of 23, Darren opened his first gym – something that had been a dream of his for a long time. He started small with a 6,000 square-foot space and has since expanded into two larger gyms – Venom Fitness Wyckoff in New Jersey and Venom Fitness Osprey in Florida – both of which are very successful.

During his years being a gym owner and personal trainer, Darren has worked with some of the biggest high-profile sports celebrities such as Ashlee Malleo. His passion for staying fit recently led to him opening up about how important staying fit is for mental health.

The pandemic threw a spanner in the works and Darren had to close down his gyms, but he kept going by shifting gears and concentrating on personal training.

To say that Darren is a fitness enthusiast is a bit of an understatement, and he tirelessly advocates the benefits of staying fit as a means to combat the ill effects of the pandemic. Not only does it keep you occupied, but keeping your body in top form is the most effective way to reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill from such a virus.

