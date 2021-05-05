STATE OF THE NATION: Southern governors in emergency meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

— To meet again next week in Delta state to harmonize their positions on the state of the nation

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governors in the Southern part of the country under the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum on Tuesday met to discuss the state of the nation.

The meeting which was held virtually was at the instance of the chairman of the South West governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu and the chairmen of both South-South and South-East Governors’ Forums Ifeanyi Okowa and David Umahi of Ondo, Delta and Ebonyi respectively.

Vanguard was informed that fifteen of the 17 Governors from the Southern part attended the meeting.

They include; Ekiti State Governor who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Nyesom Wike(Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa(Delta), David Umahi(Ebonyi), Godwin Obaseki,(Edo), and Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo(deputy governor of Enugu representing the governor).

Others are Douye Diri(Bayelsa), Emmanuel Udom(Akwa Ibom), Okezie Victor Ikpeazu(Abia), Hope Uzodimma(Imo), Dapo Abiodun(Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Seyi Makinde(Oyo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos).

The Governors who called for commitment and unity in addressing issues that affect the country, particularly Southern Nigeria, stressed the need to put the country first in the face of the trying times.

The full details of the outcome of the meeting were still sketchy as of press time.

Vanguard was however informed that part of the governor’s resolution was to meet in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, next week to harmonize positions aimed at dousing the tension in the country.

But a source close to one of the governors said although the meeting was long overdue, the move by the three governors was commendable.

The source said “The three governors, especially the chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum have provided good leadership and direction to the extent that a proper path to confidence-building has been laid.

“It is coming a bit late but it has largely shown that there are still leaders who think of the nation’s unity first before any other.

“The kernel of the meeting was that Nigeria is too important to let into a conflagration. It’s a good move, no doubt”, he said

