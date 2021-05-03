Vanguard Logo

State of the nation: Again, Secondus slams Buhari, says FG rudderless

Buhari, PDP
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and President Muhammadu Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Monday, bemoaned the worsening insecurity across the country.

Addressing a world press conference at the party’s secretariat, Abuja; Secondus reiterated his call for the federal government to seek help in its fight against terrorism and sundry criminality.

According to the PDP national chairman, non-state actors bearing arms are threatening the nation’s sovereignty, lamenting however that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has shown its capacity to secure the nation.

Secondus chided the Buhari-led government for borrowing to fund consumption and recurrent expenditure.

In attendance are party chieftains including Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, immediate past Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, House Minority Leader Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Senator Dino Melaye and former Imo state Governor, Achike Udenwa, among others.

…Details later

