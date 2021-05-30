Stakeholders seek increased investment in technology, capacity at Alpha Mead’s Nigeria FM Roundtable

Kindly Share This Story:

Experts within the African Real Estate and Facilities Management industry have argued that increased investment in technology and improved focus on capacity-building will be the key drivers of growth and sustainability within the Real Estate and FM market in Africa beyond the pandemic.

These were the resounding submissions of industry thought-leaders and stakeholders who led various discussions at the Nigeria Facilities Management (FM) Roundtable recently.

The Nigerian FM Roundtable is an annual thought leadership, business-to-business, and policy roundtable sponsored by Alpha Mead Facilities, the FM subsidiary of leading Total Real Estate Solutions Company, Alpha Mead Group, in commemoration of the World FM Day.

“This ninth edition of the event seeks to draw from the experiences, strategies and responses of market leaders within the Real Estate in addressing the challenges and opportunities that came with the pandemic”, said Olusesan Ogunyooye, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alpha Mead Group.

Speaking at the opening of the event which was themed “Africa’s FM & Real Estate beyond the Pandemic: New Realities. New Strategies”, Wale Odufalu Group Executive Director, Corporate Service of Alpha Mead said: ”As businesses begin to open globally, it is now time to move out from survival mode and drive growth to be able to return the economies to the path of prosperity”.

“So as an organisation that cares deeply about the industry, we understand that Real Estate and FM will play key roles in this return to normalcy and that behoves that we continue to use platforms such as this roundtable to set the agenda for the role of FM and Real Estate in positioning Africa as the global investment destination post-pandemic”.

She said this is why her organisation carefully selected speakers who played key roles in the development of their industries and who were in the eye of the storm during the outbreak of the pandemic to share their experiences.

Odufalu further explained that this approach is important because it presents our audience with the opportunity to hear and ask questions directly from speakers and panellists about how they drove stability in a time of uncertainty; and what they are doing differently now to pursue growth in the face of the complexities that are emerging in the current market dispensation.

In his keynote presentation, Engr Femi Akintunde, Group Managing Director of Alpha Mead detailed the journey of the company during the outbreak of the pandemic, noting that a combination of a new approach to people and culture, products and services, and technologies and systems are the recipes to drive organisations within the Real Estate sector in Africa from stability to growth.

Akintunde who noted that Alpha Mead’s response to the pandemic was pivoted around three key pillars of capacity, agility & resilience explained that these three principles will still play critical roles as new realities unfold beyond the pandemic.

He commented: “We knew that we needed sufficient capacity to stay afloat and become more efficient in what we do. We knew that we have enormous responsibilities to our employees, customers, shareholders, regulators, financial advisers, and a host of other stakeholders; so we developed frameworks, systems, products and technologies that helped us respond appropriately to the different interests of these stakeholders.

“What we also saw was that the investment we had made in technology before then paid off significantly. It looked like a huge strain when we were investing in building our technology infrastructure or improving our systems from a risk-based approach. The pandemic wasn’t on the horizon during this period, but we knew we were doing something right and we stuck to it. So when the pandemic broke and escalated into a lockdown, it was easy to activate our Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to mitigate the impact of the period on our business”. Akintunde noted.

Another speaker, Mark Norris, who is a Director at Asset Reliability Consultant Limited UK, noted that building risk-based capacity and adopting technological approaches to facilities and asset management is the path of growth for the Real Estate sector in Africa.

Norris who made a presentation on “Risk-Based Asset and Facilities Management in the Era of VUCA” explained that his recommended approach will be about optimising investment, balancing cost, risk and performance amid the pervasive cash crunch occasioned by the pandemic.

He explained; “In the current era of Volatility Uncertainty Complexities Ambiguity (VUCA), the pandemic has helped us focus on what is truly important to businesses. We look at what business processes are essential and which of the facilities/departments are most important to our business processes. Then we can look at the systems within those facilities and the assets within those systems.”

Speaking on the impact of the pandemic on the Real Estate supply chain in Africa, Wole Olufore, Managing Director, Alpha Mead Facilities said for businesses like his who run cross border operations, the period proved the value of systems and technology.

“We have operations in more than 10 countries and over 50 sites across Nigeria. Besides the fact that the demands of the customers changed, the need to coordinate operations and ensure that services were not distrupted was daunting. But technology helped in immeasurable ways. We see even higher demand and opportunities for technologies in the market beyond the pandemic”, Olufore predicted

Other speakers at the roundtable include Clare Omatseye, CEO of JNCI who spoke about the impact of the pandemic on the social and health sector; Captain Dapo Olumide, Chairman, Executive Committee, Quay Cadwell Resident Association and Nichola Giuass, Head of International Business, Alpha Mead Facilities.

