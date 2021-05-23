Stakeholders call for upgrade of infrastructure, others at Warri rebirth

Kindly Share This Story:

Stakeholders from within and outside Delta State, have called for urgent need to upgrade and build new infrastructures in Warri, to attract economic development to the area.

The stakeholders who recently came together to brainstorm on the possibility of restoring Warri to its former socio-economic life, also called for full implementation of the Local Content laws.

The online zoom event tagged, ‘Why Not Warri’, organized by Comrade Rex Anighoro, witnessed intense deliberations and exchange of opinions and ideas for the rebirth of the city.

Anighoro noted that the mammoth attendance showed that the people were concerned and willing to play their part to record positive changes.

He affirmed that a working document would be created to serve as a blueprint to derive robust interactions with, and record appropriate actions from relevant stakeholders in different sectors aimed at the Warri socio-economic rebirth.

“This will be accompanied by a massive road-walk campaign to sensitize Deltans on the need to shun actions, practices, and vices that tarnish the Warri brand, and for relevant stakeholders to wake up to their responsibilities”, Anighoro stated.

The speakers recalled when Warri was a mini Nigeria when companies littered the landscape of the city with various tribes and cultures domiciled and thrived without inhibitions.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to Delta State governor on DESOPADEC, Hon. Evelyn Oboro, said it has become necessary for government at state and federal levels to upgrade essential infrastructures in Warri to enhance the living standard of the people.

Dr. Barry Pere Gbe, former Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning, harped on the need for a short, medium and long-term developmental plan for Warri, which must be followed by successive governments to actualise the city’s socio-economic rebirth.

Olorogun Mike Madogwhe stated that Warri used to be known for best welding fabricators in Delta and the entire Niger Delta region. He advocated training and re-training of the youths so as to churn out more competent personnel to fill those slots globally.

Also speaking, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, the Dutch-based environmental activist, condemned the attitude of people towards public utilities. He urged the people to take ownership and responsibility for the environment and projects sited in their domain.

In his submission, the immediate past Chairman of Isoko South LGA, Hon. Constantine Ikpokpo, stressed the need to allow the best and most experienced hands negotiate with the multinationals on behalf of the host communities.

While David Ikutegbe, a player in the oil industry, advocated for strict enforcement of the Local Content laws, Robinson Ariyo, an oil industry reform activist, called for revisiting of the laws to accommodate all tribal and clannish sentiments.

Meanwhile, Dr Charles Apoki, has decried the ‘deve’ syndrome in Warri and called on the youth to shun cultism, violence and other vices that could make Warri investment risk.

