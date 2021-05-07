Sports Minister, Malaga Academy Coach, Onigbinde, others attend Ilaji Resort’s Scouting, Coaching Clinic Open

Kindly Share This Story:

Eminent Football personalities in Nigeria and abroad on Monday gathered at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort for the maiden edition of the Akanran based hospitality outfit’s Coaching and Scouting programme.

The programme which was declared open by Minister of Youths and Sports Development in Nigeria, Chief Sunday Dare was organised as part of the contractual agreement Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort had with Malaga CF of Spain.

The football development initiative programme, which was held on Monday, took place at Olugbade Hall, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Akanran, Ona-Ara Local Government, Ibadan.

Chief Sunday Dare, who was represented by the Secretary, Oyo State Football Association, Mr. Kehinde Ojelowo, appreciated the organizer for toeing the line of developing sports in Nigeria.

The Minister used the opportunity to charge the coaches to pay more attention as the programme will add more value to their coaching career.

“I want to implore you to pay attention and as well, make use of the knowledge you are going to acquire in the course of the coaching clinic to better the game of football and your career,” said the Minister.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Engr. Dotun Sanusi, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Prince Adesina Araoye, said that the programme is in line with corporate vision of the Resort, which is discovery and nurturing of talents to the stardom.

According to him, “In fact, our vision statement is the vehicle that has taken us up till this present moment. It is the compass that guides us to who individuals, groups and corporate bodies we should associate and strategically partner with.

“To be a leading hospitality and entertainment outfit in Nigeria and Africa as a whole through consistent and classy hospitality and entertainment services to our esteemed guests; and to be a viable platform through which sporting talents are nurtured to stardom.

“Two things which are paramount from the statement above are hospitality and sports. Sports and hospitality are like Siamese twins; they are interdependent and inter-related. Research has shown that sportsmen and women thrive better and maximise their potentials if groomed in a conducive environment.

“At Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, we have been to balance this wisely by investing in sporting infrastructure as well as decent hospitality structure,” Engr. Sanusi said.

He maintained that the Resort which has capacity to accommodate over 300 players has groomed youngsters who are dedicated, focused and talented players within a few years.

“The second part of our vision statement is one that needs strategic thinking and partnership. We have done the needful by investing in sporting infrastructure. With this arrangement, we have discovered and nurtured talented youngsters who can compete well with their peers anywhere in the world. To take our vision further upward from where it is to where it ought to be is the reason why we went into a strategic alliance with Malaga CF.

“Having studied Malaga CF as a club, we share certain similarities in terms of football culture and principles; we love to groom and nurture players to stardom, same thing goes with Malaga. We have no doubt that their visit to us will yield positive results which are in consonance with our ultimate goal.

“I want to implore the coaches that are participating in our coaching clinic to make the best use of this opportunity. Pay attention to your instructors and take time to explore our Resort during your leisure period,” Engr. Samurai stated.

Former FIFA and CAF Instructor, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, while speaking with coaches, emphasized that development of football is basically the job of coaches supporting with initiative of government.

The former Super Eagles coach disclosed that it imperative for coaches to develop their psychological and intellectual fitness, saying that it will assist them in talents discovery, scouting, as well as analysing the activities and conduct of players on and off the pitch.

Chief Onigbinde urged them to imbibe the habit of preparing programmes or schemes that will serve as a maguide to guide them in their coaching career on daily, weekly and yearly basis.

In their remarks, Head Coach, Malaga CF Academy, Marcos Antonio and FIFA certified agent, Diego Martin, commended the management of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort for the initiative.

Antonio, who had coached Athletico Madrid CF Academy, said he will ensure the coaches focus more on new football methodology and formation.

It will be recalled that Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort as part if its strategic alliance signed a contract with Malaga CF, Spain that gave the hospitality outfit the right to represent the Spain-based in Nigeria.

As a result of the contract, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort organised a screening exercise last year with a view to recruiting talented players into its football Academy, Malaga CF Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: