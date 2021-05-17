Speeding above limit, major cause of accidents in Anambra — FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, says driving above the speed limit is one of the major causes of accidents in the state.

Irelewuyi made this known at a news conference on Monday in Awka to begin the Sixth United Nations Global Road Safety Week (UNGRSW).

He, however, called for a low-speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour in cities and built-up areas to reduce incessant road traffic accidents in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UNGRSW is a biennial global road safety campaign to raise awareness of road safety and make changes that will reduce the number of road deaths.

The theme of UNGRSW to be held from May 17 to 23 is “Streets for Life’’.

Also read:

Irelewuyi said that lowering the speed limit in urban areas would reduce the risk of fatalities and kept vulnerable road users safe, including pedestrians, cyclists, children, elders and people with disabilities.

He said that a comparative analysis of 2021 and 2020 crashes caused by speeding from January to May showed that an increase was recorded in 2021 over 2020.

According to him, while road accidents due to speeding from January to May 2020 were 27, there were 71 in the same period of 2021, representing a 70 per cent increase.

“Whether minor or severe, accidents can drastically change a person’s life. They can result in a loss of lives, pain and suffering, or permanent disabilities.

“In spite of proactive measures and enforcement on the installation of speed limiting devices, we have discovered that speeding is the leading cause of crashes on our roads.

“We are, therefore, calling on the government and policymakers to act for a low-speed limit of 30 km/hour in areas like Eke Awka, Nnewi environs, Onitsha municipals and other cities in Anambra.

“We believe that when we have a safer speed limit, road accidents will drastically reduce in the state,” Irelewuyi said.

Also, Mr Afam Mbanefo, the Commissioner for Transportation in Anambra, commended FRSC for supporting, and also ensuring control and checks on the transporters to reduce road crashes in the state.

Mbanefo said the state government would continue to partner with FRSC to bring ensure safety, security and standard driving ethics among motorists.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: