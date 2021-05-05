Sowore calls for ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Prominent Nigerian publisher Omoyele Sowore and a well-known Nigerian human rights activist, Wednesday called for the passing of ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on President Muhammadu Buhari over his “abysmal performance in Office”.

The strong critic of the Buhari administration and of Nigeria’s political economy in general, took to his Twitter page to plead with other Nigerians to retweet his post by writing “I hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership”.

He wrote “Fellow Nigerians: We are passing a “Vote of No Confidence” on President Muhammadu Buhari over his abysmal performance in Office. We only need you to retweet this by writing “I hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership” #Buharimustgo”

You would recall that the presidency had on Tuesday alleged that there were plots by some “misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty, and corporate existence of the country.”

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja, alleged that some persons have planned to hold an illegal conference where a vote of no confidence will be passed on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement further read “Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians around the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only acceptable way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”

Also, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka had last week, in a video called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over increased insecurity in the country.

He said “Nigerians why are you crying? We are crying because our leaders have failed us woefully. Let me tell you; if it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari would have resigned. Quote me anywhere and let the whole world hear it, by now with what is happening, President Muhammadu Buhari should honorably resign.

“A good coach cannot watch his players be defeated when he has players sitting down watching on the bench. Either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached.

“House of Representatives should impeach the President if he doesn’t want to resign. If the members of these two houses do not want to impeach him and they want to begin to fight Fr. Mbaka, something worse than what they never imagine would happen to the members of the House of Senate and the members of the House of Representatives. Disaster is coming”.

