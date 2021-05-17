Southern Gov’s meeting: keep quiet if you don’t know what to say, Mbazulike tells Senate President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Elder statesmen and first Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, has told the Nigerian Senate President to keep quiet if he has no meaningful thing to say about the meeting of Southern Governors saying that Northern Governors have more unsolved problems facing them than their Southern counterparts.

Chief Amechi while speaking on the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan’s opposition to the outcome of the meeting of Southern Governors at Asaba, said that Northern Governors have more trouble facing them and the Senate President has to keep sealed leaps against the Northern Governors nonchalant attitude in solving them thereby allowing the troubles to escalate on daily basis and spread to other parts of the country.

He said “His attack on Southern Governors is unwarranted, unjustified, and immaterial because he should have started from his Northern Governors who first sat and came up with more selfish and divisive resolutions.

“Remember in my interview with you one day after the meeting of Northern Governors where they talked about only selfish and issued that benefits the North and their cattle, and cows, I told the Southern Governors that the meeting of the Northern Governors was a challenge to them and am happy that they took up the challenge and came up with resolution that benefits all Nigerians and those that can guarantee peace in the country not selfish and divisive resolutions like their northern counterparts.

“Don’t worry I will say more about that reaction by the Senate President, his outburst against Southern Governors was misplaced, he should have directed it to their Northern Governors.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

