South-east water crisis: We have revived five water schemes — Abia govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Following calls for potable water in Abia, the State Government has said it has revived five water schemes to enhance access to water, sanitation and hygiene in the state.

Recall some residents of Aba earlier called for the provision of potable water in the state, urging government to come to their aid.

Reacting, the General Manager, Abia State Water and Sewage Corporation, Engr. Leo Ogbonna, said the agency has been strengthened through the introduction of a water policy and the passing of the water law by the State House of Assembly.

He listed the revived water schemes as Umuahia Urban Water Scheme, Ugba na Nkata Water Scheme, Ariaria Pumping Station in Aba, among others.

“We have been doing a lot in returning to production of potable water, sanitation and hygiene. It might interest you to know that Abia State now has a water policy, and we have a robust water law. What this means is that we can now work as an agency. We are no longer known as the Water Board, we are now known as Abia State Water and Sewage Corporation through the establishment and passing into law by the Abia State House of Assembly.

“This administration had declared a state of emergency in the water section. It means a new phase. The implication is that with the law and the water policy in place, we are now beckoning on everybody to come and help us come out of this situation and assist, whether they are donor agencies, private individuals and water bodies because it is enshrined in our water law and policy. Government alone can’t solve the problem of water.

“We have completed the rehabilitation of the Umuahia Urban Water Scheme which will serve Umuahia municipality. We have taken palliative measure at Ugba na Nkata Water Scheme to help the Umuahia Urban Water Scheme. Umuahia regional water scheme failed and it is going to cost lots of money and the government may not have the kind of funding now. We have chosen another three schemes; one in Elu Ohafia,Ubakala and Aba, the Ariaria pumping station.

“The Ariaria pumping station is going to serve five LGAs – Aba North, Aba South, part of Obingwa, Ugwunagbo and Osisioma Ngwa. Ubakala water scheme will serve Olokoro and Ubakala axis. The one we have completed the rehabilitation at Umuahia urban water scheme and the palliative we did at Ugba na Nkata water scheme will serve Umuahia municipality and environs,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: