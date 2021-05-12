South-east water crisis: We had potable water last during Mbakwe’s tenure — Aba residents

Kindly Share This Story:

Some residents of Aba, the commercial city of Abia have called on the state government to provide potable water for them.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard, a resident in the area, who identified himself as Ambassador Darlington Kalu said that, the last time residents of Aba drank potable water from public tap was during the tenure of the late governor of old Imo State, Dr. Sam Mbakwe.

Kalu, who is the President, Abia State Long-Term Development Plan on Trade and Investment expressed worry over the ugly situation and called on the state government to rise to the challenge.

According to him, operators of water boreholes are the only saving grace of the residents else, people will have no water at all.

He expressed doubt about state of the water that they get from the boreholes. According to him, the prevalence of typhoid fever and some other water-related diseases is as a result of the consumption of borehole water.

His words: “It is over 40 years we saw water from public taps in Aba. Public taps ran last in the days of the late Sam Mbakwe. Go to Water Works Aba where ASEPA is now using, what you will see there is abandoned water equipment.

“Government should provide potable water for the people; it is government’s responsibility.

“Borehole water which people are resorting to is not even safe for drinking. And most of the water boreholes sunk by the lawmakers collapse after three months. The people are suffering and government should do the needful. They keep promising that the regional water projects would be revived but it ends in promise.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

