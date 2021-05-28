SOUTH-EAST: Nnamani decries burning of Police, INEC offices, calls for dialogue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial zone, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has called for the cessation of arson, invasion of Police and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, facilities in the South-East geo-political zone.

Senator Nnamani, who is the chairman of, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, in a statement, on Friday, said that the trend is dangerous, anti-development and against the known culture, tradition and hospitality of Igbo people.

He said: ”This trend is capable of alienating us from the rest of Nigeria. What we require is a society or nation of equal opportunities where no one is segregated upon or discriminated against on account of his ethnic or religious leaning.

“Justice and equity are what we should agitate for not violence. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

“Burning police or INEC facilities cannot be a solution. The world is already a global village. We need each other. Those behind these acts must sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue.” Senator Nnamani noted that the 17 Southern governors in their last meeting held in Asaba, Delta State recommended a national dialogue to discuss the way out of the myriad of problems confronting the corporate existence of Nigeria adding “this is the way to go.”

He reminded aggrieved Nigerians that there are many channels including the courts or even the National Assembly to address any injustices or misgivings instead of resort to violence.

“Violence will only lead to anarchy. It is certainly not one of the ways to resolve issues”, Senator Nnamani stressed.

”I urge our citizens to listen to the voice of wisdom. We must not wittingly or unwittingly engage in anything that would put us in a disadvantaged position in our quest for economic and political equation in the country.

“We have had the misfortune of the 30 months old fratricidal civil war. It is not an experience we wish even our enemies. Let us apply caution in the struggle to achieve what we deserve in this community called Nigeria”.

He also enjoined the government to be receptive and open to dialogue with the citizens in order to address the challenges of insecurity bedevilling the nation.

