Soso Music and Fashion launches In Lagos

Dubai-based businessman, Mr Philip Ikezahu has announced the launch of his dual business entities in Nigeria- ‘Soso Music worldwide and SMW fashion line’.

Disclosing this together with his team at their Lekki office recently in Lagos, Mr Ikezahu, noted that while Soso Music worldwide is focused on music recording, publishing, promotion and artist management, the clothing line is targeted at creating and setting fashion trends across Africa with youths being its major audience.

Mr Ikezahu who is also a jewellery merchant in Dubai added that the aim of synergizing both music and fashion is to creatively “create our own market in the pop culture and harness it to its fullest. This is because there is a reason to invest in the fastest-growing sector of the economy in Africa.”

“If you look closely, with Nigeria championing music and fashion industry in Africa, you will discover that these two sectors are the biggest things to come out of Africa to the entire world. And this has been made possible evidently through our diversity of sound, culture and tradition and content.”

“We want to ensure that every youth in Nigeria is involved. We expect them to gain huge acceptance from our audience because of the heavy craftsmanship and creativity we have put into the production.”

Ikezahu further revealed that the record label arm of the establishment will be announcing the official signing of two recording and performing artists who are currently ‘warming up to take the Nigerian music industry by storm.

He added that the fashion line on the other hand will in future also expand into model scouting, management, organizing of fashion shows, and exporting talents across Africa and by extension, the world.

