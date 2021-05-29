Sonaira Business World attaining giant strides in Real Estate

Kindly Share This Story:

Sonaira Business World has become a popular business enterprise with interest in real estate and logistics alongside its trading in wholesale and retail of household products including fashion, beauty and skincare products.

On what inspired, the company’s CEO, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, to delve into real estate amongst other chains of businesses, she maintained that growing up in an environment where she witnessed how someone benefited from a steady source of income was her biggest motivation.

According to her: “It is not hard to figure from where I got my motivation to become an entrepreneur. I was brought up by a mother who was a petty trader while at the same time working as a daily wage worker.

So from the petty businesses she ran, I got an early insight into how someone can make money from several sources. And at such an early age, I became aware of the importance of someone having multiple sources of income.”

She continued: “I was also motivated after I began to read and I came into contact with motivational writers, especially Brian Tracy and Robert Kiyosaki. From them, I learn about the concept of “multiple streams of income”.

Shedding more light on the services her Real Estate company offers, Ovuehor avows, “Nothing beats having a cool home in a serenely secure environment.

We are your best realtors, let us help you get your dream home in minutes.

Sonaira Business World offer affordable prices for fully serviced homes in Lekki, Port Harcourt and beyond.

Let’s run some errands for you, please be our guest! Message us on our Instagram for more enquiries and inspection of houses, lands.”

