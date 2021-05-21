Solid Magnic set to delight fans with ‘Abena’

Kindly Share This Story:

The duo of Bello Malik Opeyemi and Bello Sheriff Olamilekan, known as Solid Magnic, signed to their father’s music label, Solid Worth Entertainment, are talented brothers who are gradually gaining attention from different parts of the world after being spotted with the Grammys award-winning producer, Ezeh Chizom, popularly known as Rexxie, in his Hitxlab music studio in Lekki, recently.

Their recent connection with the ‘Ko Por Keh’ crooner is not for any other thing else than to make something befitting for music lovers to keep them livelier.

It was gathered that the song has been made and would soon hit the internet next month and different music platforms for music lovers to enjoy.

Entitled ‘Abena’, produced by Rexxie, the song, according to the Solid Magnic, is an amapiano beat which is the order of the day now and it would make party lovers especially girls who love to party hard enjoy the moment better once the song is introduced.

Reacting further, Solid Magnic assured that the song and its visuals would definitely top charts due to the level of energy put together to make the project and also the strategies to promote it.

“We are confident that the project would be accepted because we really tried out best to ensure the project is topnotch. We hope it tops charts and breaks boundaries with the efforts we want to put in promoting it. And more so, we want to use this medium to appreciate our Dad for always supporting the brand. He is our number one fan,” they said.

