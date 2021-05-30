Sokoto govt names Technical College after retired civil servant

Kindly Share This Story:

Sokoto State Government has renamed its Government Technical College (GTC), Farfaru, after a renowned civil servant, Alhaji Idris Koko.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this at the presentation of the book, ”Civil Service and Governance in Nigeria: An Autobiography of Alhaji Idris Koko, (Madawakin Gwandu) on Saturday in Sokoto.

Tambuwal said the decision to rename the college was made in consultation with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, in consideration of the author’s immense contribution to the development of the state and Nigeria in general.

While presenting a copy of the book, the governor said the state government had bought 10 copies in the sum of N10 million for assistant directors upward in the state civil service.

According to him, the book will improve the efficiency of the public service in particular and good governance as a whole.

He noted that those who were leaders and aspiring for such positions should find the book valuable.

”Writings abound and various opinions are expressed with differing perceptions or choice of emphasis.

‘‘Undoubtedly, the book being presented is a unique and valuable addition to the subject matter,” he added

Tambuwal maintained that the work was much more than an addition.

He said it captured practical scenarios, which could not possibly be discerned by authors on the subject, who have had no direct experience of what civil service is.

He described the author as an epitome of integrity in all sense of the word.

The governor thanked him for making the sacrifice to write the book just as he also appreciated the efforts of all those who contributed to its coming to fruition.

He noted that the author was confident that the book would provide invaluable information as research material.

”The thread runs through questions on how to engender a sound and well-structured civil service, guided by prudence, dedication, and accountability, as well as good governance.

‘‘The dissection of civil service under colonial rule, period of its Nigerian and Northern systems, such as emergence of indigenous civil service, military interregnum period and subsequent phases are weaved by the author,” he said.

He affirmed his belief that effective implementation of government policies and programmes could be pursued only by a crop of dedicated and motivated civil servants.

Tambuwal said that it had been the underlining philosophy of his administration to tackle wide-ranging socio-economic challenges.

According to him, his administration has embarked on provision of staff welfare, training, and development; and, ensuring that better values that will enhance service capacity are safeguarded.

”While the accomplishment of this object rests on all of us, those of us in positions of authority, especially top civil servants, ought to play the exemplary role, ” he added.

In his address, Sultan Abubakar said the author of the book is a man with proven integrity in all ramifications.

Abubakar charged civil servants from the rank of assistant director upward to get a copy and read the book to know how to serve people diligently and effectively.

In his remarks, the Author of the book, Koko, said the 14 chapters of the book were written in order to explain the role and responsibilities of civil service in Nigeria for effective service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book was reviewed by Prof. Attahiru Jega.

Governors of Kebbi (Alhaji Atiku Bagudu) and Zamfara (Alhaji Bello Matawalle), who attended the event, bought copies at N5 million each.

Among the dignitaries at the event were former Governor of Kebbi state, Sen. Adamu Alero, Vice-Chancellors of Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto and Sokoto State University, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, and Prof. Sani Dangoggo, respectively.

