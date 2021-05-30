Social crusader, Eholor congratulates Gov Obaseki over victory at Supreme Court

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges him to grant Edo Judiciary independence

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Social Crusader and Founder of One Love Foundation, OLF, Patriot Patrick Eholor, Friday, congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Eholor who described Obaseki’s victory as resounding also urged him to grant the Edo State judiciary independence.

The Supreme Court on Friday struck out the appeal filed by the All Progressive Congress, APC, and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, against the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election, which returned Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as Governor of Edo State, for lacking in merit.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, said it found no reason to set-aside the concurrent judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which earlier dismissed the allegation that Obaseki tendered false credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in aid of his disqualification for the governorship election that held in Edo State on September 19, 2020.

He said: “I want to congratulate the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, for a resounding victory at the Supreme Court. I also want to remind him that the judiciary in Edo State has to be independent, have its autonomy.

“And I also want to plead to his conscience that the likes of PDP and APC we have qualified people to be our commissioners.”

He (Eholor) also assured the Governor of support if things are done properly to move the State forward, “We are going to support you and I am going to support you when things are right.”

He also advised the Governor to focus and concentrate on delivering dividends of democracy following his victory at the Supreme Court.

“ I also want to reassure you again that now that there is no more litigation it is time now to deliver the dividends of good governance to Edo people but if not we are also willing to come out and criticize you constructively if you fail to deliver your campaign promises”, he stated.

Meanwhile, he prayed God to guide Obaseki and also help him deliver Edo people from the jaws and paws of insecurity, “Again, I wish you and your administration well, and I pray that there will be no differences between us we are all Edolites and I pray that God will guide you and give you the needed strength to lead and deliver the people from the insecurity that we face today.”

