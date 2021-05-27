Breaking News
Smart Emmanuel emerges Fastizers 2018 Person of the year

Fastizers Food and Confectionery Limited held its annual prize giving ceremony to reward employees that have made lasting impact in the company in the company’s growth.

Smart Emmanuel, a senior manager (strategy, sales and business development) was awarded the biggest award of the night – Fastizers 2018 Person of the year.

Speaking at the event, the managing director, Gbola Lawson said although it was a voting category, all the nominees had worked very hard and contributed immensely to the company but Smart Emmanuel’s impact in Fastizers is visible even to the blind.

He encouraged other employees to emulate Smart Emmanuel’s zeal and hardwork. Smart thanked the management of the company for the award which came with an undisclosed cash gift. He also promised to continue to outdo his previous achievements.

