Skales becomes face of Crypto Currency, Oduwa Coin Nigeria

Afrobeat artist, Skales has been unveiled as the face of Africa’s largest Crypto Currency ‘OduwaCoin’.

It’s been an exciting year the singer, born for Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known worldwide as Skales.

From releasing hit songs back-to-back, including his new hit titled ‘Kayefi’, and a highly anticipated single featuring Davido, to celebrating his traditional wedding with his beautiful new wife and now, becoming the face of the Largest Crypto currency in Africa.

OduwaCoin is the NextGen alternative to bitcoin. A cryptocurrency network that allows anyone to transfer digital cash to family, friends and vendors from anywhere to everywhere around the world, with no fees.

OduwaCoin Network is designed to be fast, efficient, eliminate fraud, no double spending and to empower the underserved communities around the world.

OduwaCoin is used for payment, trading, crowdfunding and low-cost energy efficient PoS Mining. Oduwa originated from the ancient Benin kingdom meaning “The Road Map to Wealth”, where the belief is, “your money should work for you and not against you.”

Those were symbols of the kingdom’s power and wealth through trade. Oduwa Is Alive and Born to Live Forever Again on Blockchain.

In the Oduwa community, everyone can buy, sell, make payments, give donations, engage in mining with the OduwaCoin blockchain wallet and build wealth as long as they respect Oduwa kingdom rules.

After discussing with Bodega World Music and Chief Property Music Group, two American based entertainment companies bridging the Afrobeat industry to the world, about the amount, about the worth of the deal and why Skales was chosen to be the face of OduwaCoin, here was their response;

“Skales is one of the most talented and consistent artists, who grew from grass to grace with many hit songs on his profile. He has toured the world and featured on records with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Diplo, to mention just a few.”

“We believe he has the street credibility and international appeal which is what the brand is all about. Also, as it fatefully turns out, him and the coin are both indigenous to the same Edo state. We believe choosing him will be an inspiration to young ones all over the world who look up to him. He will be able to use his platform to draw more users to the Oduwa brand.”

“They carry a mutual agenda to unite all of Africa with one African-based currency meant to bring true financial freedom to all Pan-African territories.”

“The OduwaCoin currently has over 2 million wallets opened and more registering every day. Based on the user-friendly approach of the OduwaCoin blockchain brand, users of this currency are able to conduct transactions via their innovative smartphone application, available on both OS and Android App stores.”

“The OduwaCoin Crypto currency is not only modeled after its predecessor Bitcoin, but when Oduwa first launched, they scaled their infrastructure as bitcoin did initially releasing only 18 million coins. Current day, there are only 10 million coins available, as wallets are opening at such an expeditious rate, one can only imagine how high the value of the coins will soar as they become more and more coveted with the passing of every second.”

“It would seem inevitable, based on the mutualistic nature of the relationship between Skales and the OduwaCoin, that Skale’s career propels him towards becoming a global Superstar. The OduwaCoin soars even higher and higher Because of their consumer-based approach of charging zero transaction fees when the currency is traded, their transactions are tendered almost twice as fast as Bitcoin.”

“This fact is the primary reason why the coin’s popularity is growing so rapidly almost tripling in value in less than one year. We can’t disclose the amount behind this deal but we know Skales is going to be worth 7 figures in digital currency, which is a lot in physical cash

