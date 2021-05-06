Six facts to know about Pastor Adeboye’s Son; Dare who died in his sleep

Kindly Share This Story:

Earlier today, the news of the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Enoch Adeboye, shocked many people.

We had earlier reported that the young cleric died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Here are five things you probably didn’t know about him:

Dare Adeboye was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35. He was the third son of the 79-year-old general overseer of one of the largest churches in the world.

READ ALSO: Pastor Adeboye loses son

Dare was happily married to Temiloluwa with children. He was 42-year-old and would have clocked 43 in June. Last year, on his 42nd birthday, his dad, in a social media post, described him as his first miracle child. He wrote on his Facebook page, “Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who need a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in Jesus’ name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom, and the whole Adeboye dynasty.” His last post on Facebook reads “Preparing to Receive the Sceptre of Favour”. Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: