Shina Peller donates medical equipments to health centres

Kindly Share This Story:

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Honourable Shina Peller has reiterated his commitment to the health of the people of his constituency by donating medical equipment to health centres.

Speaking on Sunday at the Shina-Ayo Health Intervention Programme where he presented ambulances with medical equipment to Health Centres in his constituency, he said there is need to address some of developmental deficits, with a view to setting an unprecedented pace in the Federal constituency and Oke Ogun at large.

Equipment presented to the four constituent areas include,dDelivery couch with stirrups, trolley patient stretchers, generator sets, tricycles, weighing scale for child and adults, motorcycles, stadiometer, mucus extractor among others.

According to him, he stated that despites the economic challenges hitherto faced by our government, as a result of the global effect of COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity, he remains resolute in fulfilling his campaign promises.

“Today, we have gathered here in fulfilment of the letter ‘H’ in my political acronym ‘SHINA-AYO’, which represents Health. As we all know that Health is wealth and he who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.

“Today’s programme is multifaceted, it includes, empowerment of health centres in the constituency with basic tools and mobility. Free eye test to over 2000, treatment and allocation of recommended glasses to the constituents with eye challenges.

“Development and progress is only attainable when there is unity and love. Let’s rise above divisions and do what is best for Oke-ogun and stop pandering to partisan interests of certain individuals or sections of the society. Oke-Ogun is greater than individuals and must always be given its pride of place,” he said.

In another development, Peller said the issue of security in the country needs urgent attention stated that “Within the last three months, more than 1, 000 Nigerians have been killed across Nigeria and 949 kidnapped in Kaduna State alone. This cannot continue as we cannot build a new Nigeria under a climate of insecurity.”

In his address, Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abd-Ganiy Adekunle Salau, Ajinese 1, commended the effort of the lawmaker for changing the face of Oke Ogun saying Peller is a true son of the soil.

He said “Peller has been doing a lot for people of his constituency and this is a sign of true representatives and this is a laudable initiative.”

Also, Secretary of General Hospital, Iseyin, Akande Moses thanked Peller for the 18-seater bus that he donated to them.

He said, “It has been long overdue that we have been expecting this and we thank God that today we got it and we are very happy.”

Hadjat Dauda from Iwajowa, Ward 8 also lauded the health programme done by Honourable Peller where they got free eye tests and glasses.

He said, “Peller is a friend of the masses and he cares for aged people and I am not surprised with what I saw today donated to our four constituency area.”

On the same note, Richard Oyebanji another beneficiary of the medical eye test commended Peller for rembering the aged people in his constituency noting that all of his endeavour won’t be forgotten.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: