Senator Sabi Abdullahi condoles Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora over brutal murder of Son

…Calls for more Integrated, Comprehensive Action by Security Agencies

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger North has commiserated with the Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska over the brutal murder of his Son, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska.

In a condolence message yesterday, Senator Abdullahi who described the action of the bandits as completely sad and unfortunate, said that he is deeply touched and shattered, especially because of his closeness to the family.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi who described the Sarki Sudan as a revered and fine royal father who always preached peace, said that the dastardly killing of his son is not only bitter, but sad and highly condemnable.

He said, ” I want to use this medium to commiserate with our revered royal father, Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska over the brutal murder of Son, the Sarduana Kontagora, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska. Our royal father is a fine father who has always preached peace.

“This is unfortunate development is not just bitter, but completely sad. The young boy who was murdered has been very supportive to his father.”

The Deputy Whip who noted that Niger North had in the past few weeks become a safe haven for the bandits and receiving the increased onslaught because of the operations of security agencies which is pushing the bandits from the neighbouring states of Zamfara and Katsina, however appealed for more integrated and comprehensive actions by the Security Agencies in order to flush them out of their communities that are rural in nature in Niger North.

According to him, the Senatorial district with these attacks have led to wanton destruction of property, worth millions of naira, with over 30,000 people rendered homeless, over 50, 000 villages ravaged, just as he called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to come to aid of these affected communities.

Recall that the ancient city of Kontagora, headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State was on Thursday thrown into confusion as bandits reportedly killed the son of the Emir, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, on his father’s farm.

The late Bashar was said to have visited the father’s farm at Masuga village close to Kontagora town when he was gunned down by the bandits

Prior to his brutal murder, Bashar Namaska, who is the Sardauna of Kontagora, had been holding forth for his father, Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, who had been sick for some time.

