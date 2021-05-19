Senate mourns late Funsho Obasaju, observes minute silence in his honour

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo,

Nigeria Senate on Wednesday observed a minute silence in honour of a former member, Senator Funsho Obasaju who died two months ago.

This followed a motion moved by Senator Smart Adeyemi in honour of the late lawmaker

Senator Obasaju in the defunct Kwara state represented Oyi Senatorial district at the upper chamber in the 2nd republic.

Briefing the Senate on the demise of the late lawmaker, Senator Adeyemi said late Obasaju played a prominent role in facilitating many developmental projects for his people in the old Kwara State.

He pointed out that due to his personal integrity and commitment, Obasaju’s tenure, though short witnessed remarkable achievements for the country.

He said further that the late senator was one of the rallying points for Nigerians during his lifetime, an epitome of selfless service, humanitarian and philanthropist who devoted a greater part of his life to humanity.

Senator Adeyemi described Obasaju as “a gem, patriotic, humble, resourceful and responsible statesman who sees everybody as one unique family irrespective of your language, religion, educational background and status.

“Late Senator Obasaju lived for his people during his time and Nigeria will miss him greatly for the role he played in the educational sector, employment and community development.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: