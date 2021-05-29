See what alien marriage ideology has done to us – Prince Faloye

Kindly Share This Story:

One of the many unquestioned practices that Africans adopted from the West to replace their own template is marriage. One wonders if the Europeans had practiced the Hollywood mass media idea of ‘romantic’ marriage whether they would have risen to global supremacy. Arranged political marriages were used to push slavery and colonization of the Black Race successfully.

It is on record that when Pope Alexander VI parceled out West Africa to the Portuguese King Ferdinand and South America to the Spanish Queen Isabella in the June 7th 1494 Treaty of Tordesillas to settle the rift over Colombus discovery trip to the Americas, not only did the two monarchs married as Portugal was to supply the Spanish with West African slaves, the British and French that protested of being written ‘out of Adams Will’ were pacified with the arrangement that Isabella and Ferdinand children must marry the Crown Princes of England and France. Catherine of Aragon, Isabella daughter was earmarked for the British monarchy, initially marrying Authur, but who on failing to become king, she was married to his brother, Henry VIII that became king in his stead. Unfortunately for them, Henry VIII couldnt sire a son with Catherine, and in frustration killed her and others after her, until he settled with an English Protestant Anne Boleyn. The failed marriage arrangement to split African wealth led to the British and Dutch attacking Iberian fleet and eventually brought them down.

African colonization was also birthed by the same European marriage arrangement,, but more successfully since Queen Victoria’s nieces and nephews were married across European capitals. This made the colonization scramble for Africa less disruptive to European interrelationships. Even King Leopold of Belgium with little resources and army was able to convince his aunt, Queen Victoria to give him Congo Zaire, the heart of Africa. They were all able to close ranks in exploiting Africa, at least until the Germans, with no substantial monarchies at the time to be part of family colonial business, having recently been united by Bismarck. The Germans eventually challenged the global colonial structure, in what was the Great Colonial War later renamed World War 1.

However, the mass production and media that came after colonization was to change the institution of marriage and its perception. It is a known fact that Western media, for example the BBC, are largely staffed by the Middle and lower classes, whose lifestyle they globalized, and not that of their aristocrats. While slavery plantations continued the template of traditional marriage from the beginning of humanity, industrialization starting with mass production lines, turning the majority into paid Labour, reduced family sizes. Car manufacturing at the beginning of the 20th century also streamlined the family size to one man, one wife and four kids to optimalize car seats.

Gradually, the Church moved away from the agricultural large family size to monogamy despite all the key Biblical characters being polygamist. Solomon was regarded as the wisest Man because he had 1000 wives and concubines, which wasn’t a case of sleeping with all of them but of having 1000 economic and political unions that made him the richest and wisest.

While some say prostitution was the first business, it is better to differentiate that Prostitution was the first sole trader while family was the first partnership and joint stock business. Some social evolutionists argue that the moment Man could tie his act of sex to the birth of another being nine months later, he demanded part of the proceeds, first as an equal partner before later taking over entirely.

Man and woman came together not out of loneliness as stated in some religious accounts, but out of wide eyed economic considerations. With land and an agricultural mainstay, they were to give birth to their own labor force. More boys meant more land to till and greater produce, while the wife and the daughters sold their produce in different markets. It had nothing to do with the Romeo and Julie, your eyes are blue and I fell in love with the shape of your lips.

In the ancient Original African civilization that enjoyed unlimited bountiful supply of land, ownership was collective and not individualistic. The woman folk farmed around vegetables around the house, while Men cleared forest outside the town. Therefore the wife worked to increase the company, not only through childbirth but seeking out new wives. In Africa, you were not married to the Man but the family. African women sought out specific wife skills like better saleswomen, women with lower child death rates and other factors discerned from their family histories. The women sought agreements with the prospective families and either took in the girl at a young age to teach her the workings of her new in-laws or at least before they become full grown independent ladies. This was what prompted paying dowries because it was essentially a socioeconomic arrangement. Men didn’t go out to strike what essential was an economic and political agreement. Even today, un-Westernized African men chat up women by presenting their economic plans to them.

Sex was first and foremost for reproductive purposes but later became for recreational purposes as witnessed with the Romans. It is believe that the arid freezing wildernesses from Sahel to the Poles made women redundant, especially with herdsmen civilizations which reflected in their religions as women spiritual essences were demonized and erased.

In Africa, with so much nature’s bounties to be exploited, the women focused on the economic and political essentials. Just as the Men devised circumcision of Men to prevent spread of diseases, it was women that started female circumcision and trained their women to be focused and not be carried away with sexual fantasies like the men folk. If a Man is ruled by his sexual desires, he can avoid taking responsibility while women must ensure the economic and political viability of their children. It is not a fluke of nature that African women are the most business driven out of all race’s women.

Unfortunately, slavery and colonization used to arrest African economic and political productivity was to have a debilitating effect on our marriage institutions. With majority of the Men no longer entrepreneurial producers but laborers of large Western businesses, the economics no longer justified a polygamous marriage. More wives and children couldn’t increase the salaried income, therefore women became resentful of bringing more women to share the fixed income. For seventy years, the family sizes continuously decreased as more people became salaried urban workers.

The Civil Rights movement that forced open White employment for the Black Race, insidiously destroyed the Black family since other races are bound to employ other races women than their men. So as the average Black womans income surpassed and dwarfed that of her male counterparts, the number of broken families headed by women increased, to the point whereby 70% of Black families in USA are headed by a single Black woman. Deprived of land and access, Black men that wanted to remain entrepreneurially productive became what is known as Pimps, whose dressing and paternalistic mannerisms are reflective of their West African Origins, but without the land ownership sold their womens body to fulfill an agreed mutual economic dream. Later they delved into the drug trade which more than often led to prison.

Continental Africans were also to feel the effects of economic globalization as more people became urban salaried workers. Unfortunately, the 1980s IMF structural restrictions that largely decimated the middle class gave rise to an increasing percentage of youth that had to marry late or not at all due to economic reasons.

Coupled with the change in economic conditions was the wrong mass culture being pushed by music and film industry. Some have argued that the Western economic foundations based on slavery made it superficial and skin deep in accessing humans. Black men were valued for their muscles and not brains, business or political acumen, which was to become the standard used by many Black women to choose partners. The Black man was influenced by European standards of beauty and therefore choose light skinned women. Men that couldn’t fulfill the muscle test flooded to the gyms while darker women resorted to bleaching. Unfortunately since natural parameters of marriage are no longer considered most fail, according to research close to 70% of marriages fail for economic reasons.

However, it is clear that European aristocrats still follow traditional values of marriage, and tend to have lower divorce rates. A good example often cited is that of Hilary Clinton that refused to divorce and abort their agreed political dreams because of Bill having sex with other women. This focus is also seen with Italians and their various concubines.

Naturally, Man is made to produce and distribute sperms, but without the economic infrastructure, we end up with numerous babymothers. The question has been asked that if Men continue to spread sperm regardless of prevalent monogamy, who is at loss if not the unmarried women. Some have insisted that since sex and marriage is tied to economics, the man should be made to be responsible for all the women he has sex with. However, we must stress that this is not about sex and marrying a lot of women just for sex. In a recent case in Northern Nigeria, a man was said to have over 80 wives. The modernists raised hell in the media and the government mandated that they should be disbanded as it was painted that he was taking unfair advantage. However all the women found their way back and when asked why they came back, they said he was their sustenance, either economically or politically linkages.

We can not say what’s the perfect marriage size and whether we can go back or forward based on economic and political circumstances, but we shouldn’t just adopt a practice because it is Western. The most successful marriages, with the least amount of divorces, are still Asian that practice arranged maariage based on deep economic and sociopolitical considerations, as opposed to superficial consideration based on muscles, sexual e

Kindly Share This Story: