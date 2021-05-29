Breaking News
Translate

Secretary General, Africa Union of Writers, keynote speaker at Africa Rebirth

On 4:22 pmIn Newsby
Wale Okediran

The chairman of the Black Wall Street Community, Charles N Lambert has announced that the Secretary General, Africa Union of Writers, Wale Okediran will be one of the keynote speakers at its event “Africa Rebirth”.

The Black Wall Street community will hold The Resurrection Event; Africa’s Rebirth on the 31st May and 1st June 2021 in Kampala.


Announcing Wale as one of the keynote speakers, Lambert said “We are most delighted to have the Union of Writers in Africa as key note speaker at Africa Rebirth. Intellect is the fountain of writing so this is one endorsement we will forever treasure. Africa First“

Bio
Dr. Wale Okediran is a Fellow of the General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria and Fellow of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, and a member of the Association of Nigerian Authors, prior to serving as its National President between 2006 and 2009. Dr. Okediran is currently the Secretary-General (Africa) for the Union of Writers from Africa, Asia and Latin America.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!