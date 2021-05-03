SEA HORSE wins best Automobile Engine Wear and Corrosion Protection Oil Brand Award of the Year

Kindly Share This Story:

Sea Horse brand of SEAHORSE Lubricants Industries Ltd, manufacturers of lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical systems, has once again bagged another award for its quality products.

This indigenous Company brand was named Best Automobile Engine Wear and Corrosion Protection Oil Brand of the Year 2021 at the just-concluded Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies award in Abuja during the weekend.

The organisers of the Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies award said the Company was picked among numerous Companies earlier nominated for the award but after all the relevant analysis and tests SEA HORSE brand emerged the best by meeting all the requirements.

This laurel is coming barely five months after Sea Horse emerged as Africa’s Best World Class Lubricant Products Company of the Year 2020 by Africa Oil and Gas Brands Awards.

It may also interest you to know that coincidentally Sea Horse brand wins the Emerging Brand of the year by the International Lubricant Conference on the same date, 30th April 2021.

The Chairman/CEO of the Company, Dr Ebuka Onunkwo, who was on hand to receive the award, said the award can only spur him and his team of engineers and scientists to do more. It’s a big challenge to us now because, with this honour, Seahorse is now a company to beat. We will not relent in doing what we know how to do best.

Seahorse Lubricants Industries Ltd. is situated in Ozubulu, Anambra State, South-East, Nigeria. With the approval of the Department of Petroleum Resources, it started operation in 2017. The Company boasts of products such as Synthetic Motor Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluids Dexron VI & III, Manual Transmission Fluid, Diesel Engine Oil, 20w50 Motor Oil, etc.

SEAHORSE is ISO 9001:2015 certified Company and that enables it to implement effectively a quality management system in line with the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard.

