Scriptures inspire my music, says up and coming gospel artiste

Beautiful Blessing Bello Odegbesan is dropping her new song, entitled ‘Ore-Ofe’ (Grace) soon, and also via various platforms including social media and conventional media.

Beaming with smiles during a chat with newsmen, she assured that the song will draw listeners and viewers to the heavens apart from thrilling them in the most awesome way.

The Ogun State-born artiste and sound engineer, who also specialises in music production as a trained music producer, asserted that she has come to stay in the mainstream music industry in Nigeria and also ready to conquer the world.

Revealing why she chose music, she said her love for the music of the soul was developed from her membership as a church chorister.

According to her, “I was enamoured with singing when I became a member of my church choir. I was encouraged in the art of music having spent some years as a chorister.

“It gives me happiness and makes me feel fulfilled whenever I sing. So, I naturally chose to become a musician.

“I am happily married. My mother encouraged me to focus and develop my music career. I studied Performing and Media Arts in Nigeria,” she recalled.

Speaking further about the fact that she has chosen music production as a life career, she disclosed the encouraging and motivating role of her mother in making music.

“My mother further encouraged me to study Sound Engineering at Southwest Media College in South Africa. The course deals with the study of music production.”

About her inspiration for music and the theme of her new song, Odugbesan said: “I have been inspired by various outings I have had with notable artistes.

“The song ‘Ore-Ofe’ was inspired by the Biblical injunction in Corinthians 12:9 which says ‘But He said to me, My grace is sufficient for you for my power is made perfect in weakness.

“‘Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ may rest on me’.

“The passage inspired me so much and which made me come to a conclusion that God’s grace is all we need to journey in this tribulation times, despite all our shortcomings.

“His love and grace give meaning to our lives and the entire world at large.”

