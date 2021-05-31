Saraki, Ahmed to face prosecution over alleged mismanagement of Kwara properties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara state government has said that the whitepapers that indicted two former governors, Senator Bukola Saraki and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed over economic sabotage and mismanagement of state properties for sixteen years have been handed over to prosecutors, stressing that the duo and their cronies won’t go unpunished.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Special Adviser, Political Communication to the governor, Alh Bashir Adigun to journalists in Ilorin on Monday.

He was reacting to an earlier statement, by the state Chairman of the opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party Engineer Kola Shittu which claimed that Governor Abdulrazaq has nothing tangible to showcase in his two years in office.

Recall that Chairman of the White Paper Panel on the unlawful sales of Kwara state government’s properties from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2019, Barrister Hussein Buhari last week Thursday indicted former Senate president, and former governor Dr Bukola Saraki and his successor Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed and their cronies of economic sabotage of state properties and urged Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq to prosecute them in order to recover the properties.

But the duo of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and former governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed denied the allegations, saying that they were not invited to the panel to defend themselves.

Governor AbdulRazaq’s aide who said in his statement that he was amused that the PDP has the temerity to assess the government said, “We restate unequivocally that those found culpable in the report of the committee on the illegal acquisition of government property will not go unpunished.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the report has been handed over to prosecutors and those indicted will soon face the full wrath of the law .”

The statement reads, “We read with amusement the futile attempt of the disintegrated, frustrated, and rejected Kwara PDP to assess the outstanding two-year performance of our exemplary Governor, Mallam AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq.

“It is ridiculous that a party that was sacked in an overwhelming landslide election in Kwara State in the 2019 General Elections would have the temerity to give an assessment of a Governor that has already been rated the best in the history of the state.

“The PDP daydreamed that probably Kwarans have a very short memory and have forgotten how its government pillaged and plundered the resources of the state for sixteen years leaving behind collapsed infrastructure, many months of unpaid salaries of civil servants, an empty treasury, and state assets misappropriated.

“The Party has also forgotten so soon how its campaign trains were booed and stoned in many communities for its failed promises and subjecting the people to misery, abject poverty, the disorienting human condition, and loss of dignity.

“The opposition party should know that it can no longer pull the wool over the eyes of the people after years of looting, brigandage, and impunity.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has left no one in doubt that he is on a selfless mission to rebuild the ruins left behind by the pillagers who are now trying to masquerade as ‘born again politicians’.

“For the record, this administration has not owed any public servant a dime since its assumption of office in contrast to PDP Government which left Civil servants very poor, in debt, and in tears and sorrow.

“The despair, pain, and penury which the PDP subjected our respected retired public servants and Pensioners to, is still fresh in our memories, psyche and certainly forever condemnable.

“Against all odds, and to the bewilderment of the discredited Kwara PDP, our good Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has paid about Twenty Billion Naira in pension and gratuity in the last two years despite dwindling revenue of the state government; this is evidently in a clear demonstration of His Excellency’s compassionate bid to ensure that pensioners live in happy peaceful retirement.

“Kwarans have not forgotten how the PDP administration failed to pay the counterpart funds of Universal Basic Education Commission, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and other development agencies.

“This deliberate reckless act by the PDP government of inglorious past denied the state of good schools, infrastructure, and health facilities.

“The recent discovery of the massive looting and conversion of our Commonwealth by identified officials of the last administration is a clear indicator of their greed, lack of appropriate character, fitness, and patriotism for trusted public positions.

“Finally, the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq welcomes constructive criticism that will enhance our efforts in jointly uplifting all Kwarans and providing the necessary public goods and services to all. Ijoba Mekunu will not fail, Isenlo! ”

Earlier, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engineer Kola Shittu had said in a statement that the outcome of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s two years in office has been woeful, as he has failed to fulfill several of the promises he and his party made to Kwarans during the 2019 electioneering.

