Sallah: Pray for sincere leadership to save Nigeria, Secondus urges Muslims

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has enjoined Muslim Ummah to pray for the emergence of a genuine leadership to save the Nigerian state.

He stated this in a Sallah message signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi.

According to Prince Secondus, the end of the Holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in the position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love, warning that “our actions as leaders must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of our faith.”

He said: “Most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved if leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it to influence their conduct in and out of office.

“The only way the last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation is if we allow the solemnness of the period to influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another.”

He appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which “we cannot achieve good governance.”

