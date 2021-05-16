Sallah: CUPP Scribe urges Nigerians to unite against country’s enemies

Kindly Share This Story:

..Says invisible forces pulling down Nigeria

By Chris Ochayi

The National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh has called on Muslim faithful to seek Allah’s intervention in the problems militating against security, economy, peace, development and progress of the country.

Chief Ameh in a statement issues in Abuja, congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and other parts of the world, for being alive to witness the recent end of Ramadan fast and celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

Ameh, who advised Nigerians to be united, described this year’s Ramadan fast as exceptional and very important, considering what Nigerians are going through in the hands of enemies, who are exploiting every means to destabilise the country.

He therefore, urged Muslims to celebrate Eid el Fitri moderately and continue seeking Allah’s intervention in the problems militating against security, economy, peace, development and progress of Nigeria.

According to him, “The enemies of this country are not Muslims or Christians, but there are invisible forces, from those who are jealous of our country.

“We must not also fail to admit that saboteurs among our people are working for these enemies”

Chief Ameh said may this season of worship usher the country into the needed peace and prosperity.

He added that may it bring us as a people closer together to work for the progress and good of our people and Nation.

“As we roll out drums to worship and celebrate, it is my prayers that Almighty Allah accept the ibadah of all the faithful” Chief Ameh stressed.

