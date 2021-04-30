Russia imposes entry bans on eight officials from EU states

Kindly Share This Story:

Russia has placed entry bans on eight officials from EU states, including European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, Russia’s Foreign Ministry says.

Berlin’s chief state prosecutor Joerg Raupach is also on the blacklist, a tit-for-tat response to the European Union’s decision in March to slap entry bans on high-ranking Russian officials for their role in the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia once again criticized Brussels’ punitive measures and accused it of fomenting anti-Russian hysteria.

“The EU continues the policy of illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Russian citizens and organizations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the Tass news agency.

“Only in March 2021, six Russians were subjected to unlawful EU restrictions. This practice contradicts the UN charter and the basic norms of international law. It is accompanied by anti-Russian hysteria, deliberately spread by the Western media,” it said.

