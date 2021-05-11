Robbery Attempt: Buhari, security heads in close-door meeting in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is taking place at the First Lady’s Conference Hall.

The agenda was not made public, it Iis expected that the meeting would review the current security situation in the country and proffer solutions.

It is also a follow up on the previous two other meetings held on Friday, April 30, 2021, and Monday, 4th of May respectively.

Present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Also present are the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Minister of Defense, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and were also at the meeting.

Others are the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Samuel Adebayo, are also in attendance.

