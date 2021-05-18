Rivers to host first African invitational swimming championship

Kindly Share This Story:

The first African Invitational Swimming Championship is billed to be hosted in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Championship, tagged, “Garden City 2021” is being organised by Demakers Business Roundtable in collaboration with the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, the Women Awards Championship and the African Swimming Federation (CANA).

In appreciation of Governor Nyesom Wike, nicknamed “Mr Project”, the organisers of the championship have specially planned to honour the Rivers State Governor with this prestigious first-of-its-kind event across the African continent.

Speaking in Abuja, the Project Ambassador – Amb. (Mrs) Lucy Adewuyi, lauded the remarkable accomplishment of Governor Wike in transforming the infrastructural face of Rivers State, the economic impact of his administration for the people and commitment to peace and security in the state, and much more.

Addressing the press, the Director – Country Affairs, Hajia Ruqayyah Basheer, stated that the choice of Rivers State to host this important African Championship in honour of the Governor as a result of a thorough assessment of his numerous achievements since he became Governor in 2015.

The 1st African Invitational Swimming Championship – “Garden City 2021” is expected to play host to over 15 African countries and over four thousand (4000) athletes from across the 36 states of Nigeria, in an awe-inspiring performance, which promises to produce great swimmers for the Nigeria and Africa at large.

