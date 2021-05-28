Rivers CP orders investigation of abduction, torture of woman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr. Friday Eboka, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged abduction and torture of a woman in the state.

Eboka ordered that the suspects behind the act at a community in Etche Local Government Area of the state be fished out and prosecuted.

The CP gave this order following a social media video, where an unnamed lady alleged that she was kidnapped, tortured, and kept in custody for days.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said police have been mobilized to the area to unravel the matter.

ALSO READ: Vatican punishes Polish bishop over sex abuse negligence

He said: “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a viral Video on Social Media by a middle-aged lady with startling revelations about her ordeal in the hands of kidnappers in a forest at Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, where she was harassed and tortured, before her eventual release.

“The Command has carefully studied the video and has found it expedient to react as follows: That the issues raised in the viral video be and are hereby ordered to be investigated, to ascertain their veracity.

“That the Command wishes to appeal to the general public and indeed the young lady to access the nearest Police Station and lodge her complaint about necessary action.

“That the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday wishes to reassure the public that there is no cause for alarm, as undercover Operatives have been deployed for that purpose.

“That resident of the State are advised to remain calm and ignore certain misguided posts on Social Media capable of creating fear and panic in the minds of residents of the State. For the umpteenth time, Rivers State is safe and secure and will remain so by the Grace of God.”

Omoni, however, enjoined the public to increase their security consciousness and report all suspicious characters and movements to the Police.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: