RIVERS: APC criticize PDP for holding rally on day of mourning Attahiru, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed shock over the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State to organize a political event on a day of national mourning.

APC in a statement in Port Harcourt by its Spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, noted that despite the sorrowful mood that the nation was thrown into as a result of the sudden death of the Chief of Army Staff and 10 other gallant officers, Governor Nyesom Wike allowed his team to engage in aimless politicking.

Nwuke said that the decision to televise such an event was an act of great disrespect for the nation’s fallen heroes who were buried the same day, Saturday.

He said: “The APC would have overlooked the charade which took place in the Rivers capital; an event which was broadcast on television; if the Wike administration did not create the impression, through a senseless jamboree, that the Rivers people are insensitive.

“We are truly shocked that Governor Nyesom Wike, a Head of Government who is a prime beneficiary of the effort that members of the Armed Forces are making to keep him and the good people of Rivers State safe, could go ahead with a pre-planned reception intended to receive a handful of “bread and butter” politicians.

“Across the country, events planned for the weekend were shifted in order to enable Nigerians pay their last respect to our fallen heroes who died in an air crash in Kaduna.

“While the nation mourned the death of its officers, Wike and his colleagues in Rivers State took to the rostrum to show that politics is a more important reflection than appreciating the grief of heartbroken Nigerians.”

Nwuke said the rally was an act of callousness on the side of the PDP and however, expressed condolences to the families of the fallen heroes who died on the line of duty.

He exonerated the Minister of Transportation and former governor of the state, Chibuike Amaechi, of allegations of sales of state’s assets, questioning Wike on why he has failed to prosecute Amaechi.

He said: “We ask Governor Wike to explain why he is finding it difficult to prosecute a man who is not covered by immunity at this time for his alleged crimes while in office as Governor? Why is Governor Wike unable to accept the findings of a panel of Inquiry that was set up by him which exonerated Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi before he was sworn in as Minister of Transportation?

“People who are guilty are not tried in the court of public opinion. They are tried in open courts that are duly constituted. Wike should lead the prosecution team to court if he is sure of his facts, or halt the penchant for peddling worthless, inaccurate, and cheap accusations.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: