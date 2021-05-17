Rite Foods Limited felicitates Muslim faithful at Eid

Kindly Share This Story:

As Muslim faithful marks Eid Mubarak festival, Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, has wished its consumers and Nigerians a happy celebration which is intended at ushering peace and happiness after the Ramadan fasting period.

The festival marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting in the fulfillment of the fourth pillar of Islam.

Commending the successful completion of the Ramadan, which has resulted in the Eid Mubarak being celebrated, the Company’s Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said: “As Muslims all over the world commemorate this great occasion of refreshing moments with Allah, we at Rite Foods will like to share with our consumers all over the world this moment of celebration.

“All our products from 12 variants of the Naija favourites Bigi soft drinks to the number one energy drink Fearless and the Rite Foods sausages, are available for the enjoyments of our consumers at this special moment as always.”

He added that the company will continue to produce quality products for the goodness of all, and all occasions of great celebrations.

He prayed the guidance of Allah will continue to be with the Nigerian nation and its citizenry wherever they may be.

“May the lives of our consumers continue to be nourished by the mercy of Allah,” Adegunwa added.

Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings, Rite Foods’ inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.

It has set the pace in the beverage sector with its 12 leading variants which include the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale.

Also on the company’s stables are the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef and Rite Sausages which have been the mark of excellence for the industry, while its Bigi Premium Table Water, produced with global best practices in purification, offers quality, freshness, confidence and reliability.

