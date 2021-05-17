Review of Otunba Runsewe’s performance in arts & culture

Kindly Share This Story:

And expectations from his new tenure as NCAC boss

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The joy of hard work, someone said recently, is more work. For the second time, Otunba Segun Runsewe (OON), famously known as ‘Mr. Tourism’ and the ‘Face of Nigerian Culture’ has been re-appointed as Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

His re-appointment is an eloquent testimony to his meritorious service rendered to preserve and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, right from his days as D-G of NTDC, down to his first tenure in office as NCAC D-G which began in May 2017.

Otunba Runsewe brought dignity to the sector while maintaining a revered position as a consistent phenomenon in Nigeria’s culture and tourism sectors, having served in different capacities in the last three decades.

Undoubtedly, his sterling performance during his first tenure as D-G had a huge impact on the Council owing to his positive attitude towards collaboration with stakeholders in the arts and culture industry. His recognition of the vital role of the media and diverse associations under the culture ministry, retreats with Zonal Directors of the Council, and subsequent collaborations with all stakeholders, all went into the tapestry of his success, especially in job creation through arts, crafts culture, skill acquisition; which as a whole, translate to income generation to Nigeria’s economy.

The annual International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) which holds in Abuja has become art, crafts and culture exhibition ground for many countries across the world that queue up to participate in the yearly event. Apart from job creation, INAC has also become an effective tool for networking, marketing, and promotion of arts, crafts, and cultural products of Nigeria and many other countries.

By dint of hard work, Otunba Runsewe brought rare innovations to the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), rebranding the festival and making it a prime national cultural event state governors vigorously bid to host.

Each edition of the festival almost always witnesses youth participants engaged in skills acquisitions, waste-to-wealth programmes, free medical services with the distribution of hundreds of eyeglasses.

To strengthen international partnership, Otunba Runsewe ensured that the Council participated in foreign mission activities such as the first Asian film festival in Abuja and the French Institute animated films festival. While his first tenure also saw some NCAC staff enjoying training, workshop and seminar in China, the Council also enjoyed the partnership and cultural exchange programmes with notable foreign missions like India, Iran, South Korea, Ghana, Russia etc.

As the saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected. Otunba Segun Runsewe’s second time in office as the D-G of NCAC is an indication of his employer’s expectation that he will do more for the culture ministry. He has an important role to play in ensuring that our buried histories and neglected aspects of our cultures are exhumed and documented while those on the brink of extinction ones like our indigenous languages are revived through constant usage in both spoken and written communications.

That can be incorporated into the existing festivals. Also, materials and books written in indigenous languages can be archived in a standard library and stored at the NCAC offices. Even achievements and programmes of the Council can be documented in books and pamphlets and stored for reference purposes.

To ensure maximum success, Otunba Runsewe should also consider championing the government’s sponsorship of creative works that document our national cultural heritage and at the same time have the capacity for commercial success.

With Otunba Runsewe’s pedigree for success, innovative skills, and capacity to turn dead agencies into functional and profitable entities, society should clamour for him to be given higher responsibilities in a country that has historically had the misfortune of having bad leaders manage its affairs.

Why shouldn’t Nigeria have an Otunba Runsewe as a minister, governor, or even president of the country, if we are sincere and serious about securing a place of honour for Nigeria and Africa in the comity of nations, and under the sun?

Vanguard News Nigeria

