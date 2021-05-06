Reps may summon Buhari over alleged oil licensing fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources(Upstream), Thursday, threatened to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over circumstances leading to the revocation and re-award of Oil Mining Leases(OML).

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Musa Sarki Adar, issued the warning while interacting with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on the alleged wrongful revocation of Oil Licenses and re-issue to other companies.

The committee issued the warning in response to the failure of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Addax Petroleum Company Limited, Kaztec Engineering Limited, and Salvic Petroleum Limited, to honour their invitation by the panel and make their submissions on the subject.

At the hearing on “Circumstances Surrounding the Revocation and Re-award of Oil Mining Leases(OML) 123, 124, 126 and 137”, were the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva the Director of Department of Petroleum Resources and other heads of the Ministry’s agencies.

In his speech, shortly before the closure of the hearing, the Chairman of the Committee Rep. Adar, summoned afresh the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the oil companies involved in the transaction to appear in two weeks, failure of which, according to him, the panel will invite President Muhammadu Buhari himself, who doubles as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“ADAX Petroleum, NNPC, and SINOPEC are given two weeks to appear before the Committee; if they don’t, we will invite the President, because he appointed himself as Minister, approved by us, so if they do not come, we will invite him. And I know that as a President who is law-abiding, he will come”, Adar, declared.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State and Minister, Mr. Sylva in his response earlier, told the committee that the revocation of the licenses involving Addax Petroleum, Kaztec Engineering Limited and Slavic Petroleum Limited, and SINOPEC, was in order and legal.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: