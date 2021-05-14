Remember deeper lessons of Ramadan, UNILAG Muslim Ummah urges brethren

Kindly Share This Story:

The University of Lagos Muslim Community has charged Muslims to sustain the practical implications of fasting such as tolerance, love of the country, and its leaders, adding that the essence of fasting is behavioral modifications in the month of Ramadan and beyond it.

In a message to mark the Eid-El-Fitri celebration, Chairman of the Ummah and a former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Lai Olurode, commended all Muslims for their forbearance, and successful conclusion of 2021 Ramadan.

Prof Olurode said: “We hereby rejoice with fellow Muslims and other Nigerians on the successful conclusion of 1442 AH Ramadan.

“As important as these are, it urges for the sustenance of the practical implications of fasting such as tolerance, love of our country and prayer for our leaders and mind of forgiveness.

“No doubt, Nigeria confronts numerous challenges, rickety security architecture being the most intimidating and protracted. Muslims are hereby enjoined not to be Ramadan Muslims, in the post-Ramadan phase, UMC calls for even more prayer for Nigeria, enhanced spirit of forgiveness, and listening ears from our leaders.

“We should realise that the world itself is in great turmoil and peaceful co-existence is constantly under threat. Yet, no country can be permanently at war with itself and still know peace and development Nigeria’s disintegration will spell doom for even the world at large and would further compound current dismal poverty index in Nigeria and global agonies.

“Unilag Muslim Community hereby once again advise local, state and national leaders to listen to and respect grassroots opinions, tinker with governance structure as being agitated for and facilitate speedy reforms for the sake of Nigeria’s corporate existence. Leaders at all level must demonstrate more compassion and visible sense of empathy.

“No doubt, Nigeria is potentially a great country, once it can get its act together. Nigerians should also move away from permanent skepticism about their own goodness and that of Nigeria and develop a more positive mindset that is development supportive. Muslims should behave as if everyday is for fasting. We say to all, happy Eid-El-Fitri.

