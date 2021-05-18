Real reason behind slap of interviewee by reporter ‘Ordinary President’ {Video}

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sherifat Lawal

A video has continued to make waves and gain tractions on Social Media where a reporter, namely Ahmed Isa, popularly known as ‘Ordinary President’ slapped his interviewee.

Ordinary President who owns and works at Human Right Television assaulted his interviewee on one of the TV shows called ‘Berekete’.

According to the video, the woman, Susan, who was interviewed; tied the hands and legs of her daughter, poured kerosene on her, and set the girl ablaze.

As a result of this, there are pictures of the little girl whose age is yet to be confirmed with a serious burn injury all over her head.

While been asked why she burnt her child, she said she didn’t know how it happened and she can only ask for forgiveness.

She said: “Honestly, I don’t know what happened to me that made me do that thing, I don’t know the time it happened.”

While been asked who told her the child is a witch, she said: “Nobody told me anything, please sir, I ask for forgiveness, I don’t know what happened.”

