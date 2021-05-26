Pumpy Kiddies Abuja estate land with C-of-O goes for N120k

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of the programme to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day celebration, Abuja-based real estate firm, T Pumpy Concept Limited has announced a slash in the prices of their lands. As part of the programme to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day celebration, Abuja-based real estate firm, T Pumpy Concept Limited has announced a slash in the prices of their lands.

With the promo, a 300SQM of land located in Kwali area of Abuja with Certificate of Occupancy is now going for N120k.

Speaking on the reason for the promo, the MD/CEO of T Pumpy, Mr. Akintayo Adaralegbe, said the discount is to celebrate the Nigerian child and build a better future for them.

His words, “I know some people would ask, how possible it is because the law forbids underage from owning landed properties, but that is not an issue as parents could sign on behalf of the child.

“By the time the child turns 18, the land automatically becomes his or hers. If you recall, when we signed Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola of the Mummy Calm Down fame; as one of our ambassadors, it was the mother that signed on his behalf.

“So, with this, even a day-old child can own land through their parents.

“The market price of the land is about N400k but we are giving a 150 per cent discount to celebrate our children,” Mr. Adaralegbe said.

The Children’s Day special promo ends on the 28th of May, 2021.

The T-Pumpy Concept team has decades of providing industry-acclaimed off-site home designs and constructions.

Whether you’re interested in a manufactured home or an innovative modular design, the T-Pumpy Concept team continues to deliver what home buyers are looking for in their new homes along with the quality construction they expect and deserve.

