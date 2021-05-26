Prosper Edo: An Emerging Political Sensation in Isoko [opinion]

Kindly Share This Story:

By Alex Ovie

AMIDST the not too young to lead trend in the country today, one name stands out in the twin council areas of Isoko North and Isoko South local Government Areas. That name is Chief (Hon) Prosper Iwoma Edo.

Though he narrowly missed being the local council chairman for Isoko South in the March 6 local government elections in Delta State, his gentlemanly conduct and partisan disposition for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the aftermath of the primaries for the election, is worth emulating.

His amiable party-man clout as reflected in recent times has further portrayed him as a committed and patriotic member of the PDP who is regarded by most leaders as reliable and imbued with a strong sense of duty.

Popularly known as the Omonotomo of Igbide kingdom and currently the Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on DESOPADEC matters, this rising star has endeared himself to all Isoko sons and daughter irrespective of political affiliation.

An Economics graduate from the state owned Delta State University, Chief Edo has carved a niche for himself both academically and politically as he has embodied and reflected the meaning of service and leadership with his loyal steadfastness as a student in the political school of Bashorun Askia Ogieh who coincidentally is the Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

In a bid to touch and make an impact on the lives of the youths, aged and the less privilege, Chief Edo further established the Prosper Edo Empowerment Programme, a non-governmental organization that has indeed leaved to its expectation amidst testimonies from beneficiaries of various outreach and empowerment programmes organized by the NGO.

Apparently casting the same mould like his mentor, Bashorun Ogieh, Chief Edo is fast pitching his tent as one of the rare politicians in not just Isoko nation but Delta State at large are in politics to impact positively on the lives of his people.

A grassroots leader with vision, he inspires people and mobilizes them for a better society particularly the youths whom are seen as the new generation of Nigerians to take the country to its next level.

Although I am not a prophet or seer who can predict what will happen tomorrow with certainty, but from all indications it appears Hon. Prosper Iwoma Edo is destined for something even greater than his current assignment going by the way he has been building bridges across different divides.

He is certainly one politician who is emerging as a significant talent and possible contender for influence in 2023 and beyond.

