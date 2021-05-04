Prosecuting bandits not FG’s Job — Lai Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Tuesday, has stated that the prosecution of bandits is not the responsibility of the Federal Government because it is not a federal offence.

The Minister made this known at a press conference in Abuja while responding to statements credited to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on the security challenges facing the country.

The minister said, “The PDP alleged that kidnappers and bandits are not being brought to justice. This is apparently aimed at the Federal Government.

“It is shocking that a party that ruled this nation for all of 16 years does not know that kidnapping and banditry are not federal offences.

“The PDP should therefore call out the states, including those being controlled by it, to ensure a rigorous prosecution of arrested kidnappers and bandits.

“Meanwhile, PDP conveniently forgot that as far as terrorism, a federal offence, is concerned, this Federal Government has successfully prosecuted thousands of Boko Haram members in Kainji, as part of a continuing exercise. We are now seeking the cooperation of the judiciary to continue with the trial of arrested terrorists.”

