Property worth N24.69bn lost to fire in two years – Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:



By Olasunkanmi Akoni By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Goverment has said that property worth N24.69 billion was lost to fire and related emergencies in two years.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins disclosed this yesterday, during the ministrial press briefing as part of activities to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second anniversary in office, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Bamgbose-Martins, however, said the state, through its fire and rescue service, saved property worth N138.54 billion from fire and related emergencies in the period under review.

According to him: ”The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service attended to 1,899 fire calls in the last two years, whereas it has reduced the occurrence of same by 10 per cent. The service also responded to 312 rescue calls, rescued 203 victims alive while 113 were recovered, suspected dead.

”The service attended to 98 false calls, bringing the number of fire and other related emergencies attended to 2,309. In the cause of operation, property estimated at N138.54 billion was saved from fire and related emergencies.”

Bamgbose-Martins, added that the ministry engaged in fire prevention and advocacies, whereby 2,150 facilities were inspected to ascertain their level of compliance to fire safety measures.

He stated that, 4,943 facilities were also issued Fire Safety Compliance Certificates within the period under review.

Kindly Share This Story: